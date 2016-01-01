Une Journée avec les Atsem Les agents territoriaux spécialisés dans les écoles maternelles (Atsem) passent la journée à s’occuper de nos enfants, avec les enseignants et pendant les temps périscolaires. À l’occasion de la Journée nationale qui leur est dédiée aujourd’hui, nous leur avons donné la parole pour mieux faire connaître leur activité aux parents et au grand public.









Avec... A l’école maternelle Jérôme Santarelli – quartier Candia : Angèle Zicchina a débuté sa carrière en 1977 à l’âge de 19 ans. Marie-Dominique Deliperi : depuis petite, a toujours voulu travailler dans la petite-enfance avec les enfants. A l’école maternelle Pasquale Paoli, quartier des Cannes : Pierre Pasqualaggi, responsable de site périscolaire maternelle

Mais aussi avec l’ensemble des A tsem et celles et ceux qui sont à leurs côtés , dont les enseignants

A savoir La Ville d’Ajaccio compte 120 Atsem répartis dans les écoles maternelles municipales. Les temps périscolaires du matin, midi et soir constituent une continuité éducative avec l’école, un dispositif global d’accueil à caractère éducatif.

Accueil Envoyer à un ami Imprimer

