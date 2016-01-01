Site officiel de la Ville d'Ajaccio - Bienvenue à Ajaccio
Une Journée avec les Atsem

Les agents territoriaux spécialisés dans les écoles maternelles (Atsem) passent la journée à s’occuper de nos enfants, avec les enseignants et pendant les temps périscolaires. À l’occasion de la Journée nationale qui leur est dédiée aujourd’hui, nous leur avons donné la parole pour mieux faire connaître leur activité aux parents et au grand public.




 

 

Avec...

A l’école maternelle Jérôme Santarelli – quartier Candia : 
Angèle Zicchina a débuté sa carrière en 1977 à l’âge de 19 ans.
Marie-Dominique Deliperi : depuis petite, a toujours voulu travailler dans la petite-enfance avec les enfants.
A l’école maternelle Pasquale Paoli, quartier des Cannes : 
Pierre Pasqualaggi, responsable de site périscolaire maternelle

 
Mais aussi avec l’ensemble des Atsem et celles et ceux qui sont à leurs côtés, dont les enseignants
 
A savoir
La Ville d’Ajaccio compte 120 Atsem répartis dans les écoles maternelles municipales.
 
Les temps périscolaires du matin, midi et soir constituent une continuité éducative avec l’école, un dispositif global d’accueil à caractère éducatif.
Direction Accueil Loisirs

Responsable : Danièle Joly Immeuble Diamant 1 20178 Ajaccio Cedex 1 Tél : 04.95.21.11.49 E-mail : animation.jeunesse@ville-ajaccio.fr

Direction Education et Vie Scolaire

Responsable : Vanina Alfonsi Chiocca 3, RUE OTTAVI 20000 Ajaccio Tél : 04 95 23 67 30 Fax : 04 95 23 67 48 E-mail : education.viescolaire@ville-ajaccio.fr

Direction Petite Enfance

Responsable : Mme Michèle Santoni Résidence Binda, rue François Simongiovanni, 20090 Ajaccio Tél : 04.95.23.39.63 Fax : 04.95.23.55.08 E-mail : petite.enfance@ville-ajaccio.fr

Guichet unique Scolaire et Périscolaire

Responsable : Anne-Marie Martinetti Immeuble Diamant I BP 30192 20178 Ajaccio Cedex 1 Tél : 04.95.10.03.33 Fax : 04 95 23 67 48 E-mail : guichet.unique@ville-ajaccio.fr

Lingua è Cultura Corsa

Responsable : Responsable Tél : 04.95.22.97.17 E-mail : lcc@ville-ajaccio.fr

Pôle Logistique Technique

Responsable : Ange Marie Bianchini 3 rue Ottavi 20 000 Ajaccio Tél : 04 95 23 67 49 E-mail : a.bianchini@ville-ajaccio.fr

Lingua è Cultura Corsa  

