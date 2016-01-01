Site officiel de la Ville d'Ajaccio - Bienvenue à Ajaccio
Lingua corsa in i ciucciaghji municipali

Monique Santoni, cuurdinatrici di u sirviziu LCC, metti in ballu u bagnu linguisticu ind'è l'ottu ciucciaghji municipali.




"Pulitu" hè un'animazioni linguistica criata da Monique Santoni pà aiutà i zitelli à amparà i vistimenti è i culori. Li parmetti di cunnoscia megliu un lessicu impurtanti pà a vita d'ogni ghjornu : a camisgia, i scarpi, i pantaloni, u cappellu, a cartina...



