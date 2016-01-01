Activités périscolaires en janvier et février Différents thèmes pour cette période de janvier et février ont été abordés à travers des ateliers où les enfants ont réalisé des activités manuelles, des fresques collectives et des créations artistiques à partir de différents matériaux (récupération et autres). Ces moments d’animation ont permis aux enfants de passer de bons moments, de développer leurs créativité.



Un grand bravo aux enfants et aux équipes périscolaires pour ces jolies créations.











Accueil Envoyer à un ami Imprimer

