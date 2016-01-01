Ateliers d'hiver dans les écoles de la ville

Attelli d'invernu ind'i scoli di a cità

Ca y est…c’est l’hiver : Une nouvelle période et de nouveaux thèmes.

À cette occasion, les enfants des accueils périscolaires maternels et élémentaires ont participé à différents ateliers variés (boules à neige, fresque d’hiver, créations artistiques, calendriers, coloriages, jeux de cohésion de groupe…) pour le plus grand plaisir des petits et des grands.

Pour clôturer ce mois de janvier 2023, les enfants des accueils périscolaires élémentaires ont profité de la galette des rois pour fabriquer leurs propres couronnes des rois ou des reines et de créer un décor sur le thème de l’épiphanie.

A très vite pour de nouvelles activités réalisées lors des temps d’accueils périscolaires.