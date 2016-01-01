L’école élémentaire Saint Jean 1 labellisée « EcoScola » A scola elemintaria di San Ghjuvà 1 hè stata labelizata "EcoScola"

En présence de Madame Rose-Marie Ottavy-Sarrola, déléguée aux affaires scolaires et temps de l’enfant et de toute l’équipe enseignante, le SYVADEC représenté par Zoé LEGENDRE (chargée de mission Prévention ) a remis ce lundi 19 juin le label « EcoScola » à l’école élémentaire Saint Jean pour toutes les actions réalisées par l’école dans le cadre de ses programmes pédagogiques de la réduction des déchets.



Cette distinction vient récompenser les actions déployées tout au long de l’année sur ce thème au sein de l’établissement.





Depuis le début du projet EcoScola, l’école a recyclé 1915 kg de déchets entre octobre 2022 et mai 2023 (estimation kg/an des emballages, des papiers et des biodéchets), soit une baisse de 50% de la production des déchets. Bravu !





