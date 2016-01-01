Activités périscolaires d'avril

Avec les activités de bricolage, les enfants ont appris à manipuler du matériel varié et à développer leur créativité en travaillant sur le thème des animaux. Que ce soit avec des boutons, des rouleaux de papier WC, du crépon, des coloriages, de l’origami, les enfants ont pu développer leur habileté et leur dextérité … en faisant par eux-mêmes.

Que ce soit des ateliers individuels ou collectifs, les enfants, petits comme plus grands ont pu s’exprimer autour d’activités éducatives diversifiées et adaptées aux tranches d’âge des enfants.



Un peu de repos et on se retrouve très vite pour de nouvelles activités sur les accueils périscolaires maternels et élémentaires.