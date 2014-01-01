Site officiel de la ville d'Ajaccio - Bienvenue à Ajaccio
Les autres structures multi-accueil



MULTI-ACCUEIL de la CAF Centre Social des Salines
Avenue Maréchal Juin BP 532 20186 Ajaccio cedex
Tél. : 04.95.23.66.25 

Crèche départementale Laetitia
Avenue de Verdun
20000 Ajaccio
Tél. : 04.95.21.46.25

Crèche associative de St Jean (association Saint Jean /Livreli)
Rue des orangers
20090 Ajaccio
Tél. : 04.95.20.92.57

Crèche parentale A Casa di U Piulaconi
LEP Finosello, avenue Maréchal Lyautey
20090 Ajaccio
Tél. : 04.95.20.42.98 

Crèche hospitalière de Castelluccio
Les Cilofs
20090 Ajaccio
Tél. : 04.95.29.36.60

Jardin d'enfants associatif Livrelli
3 rue St Antoine 20090 Ajaccio
Tél. : 04.95.23.05.38

Crèche I Lupareilli
Bd Louis Campi, 20090 Ajaccio
Tél. : 04.95.20.65.28

Crèche Zitellu & Compagnie
8 rue des Tamaris 20090 Ajaccio
Tél : 04 20 03 41 22
contact@zitellu.fr
http://zitellu.fr/
 


