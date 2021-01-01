I zitelli di i centri d'asgi in Savaghju Durenti 3 ghjorni, una vintina di zitelli sò andati à passà 3 ghjorni in immirsioni à u centru di Savaghju.





U sirviziu LCC è a Dirizzioni di a Ghjuventù di a Cità d'Aiacciu ani sceltu di prupona à i zitelli di i centri d'asgi d'andà à passà 3 ghjorni in u centru d'immirsioni linguistica di Savaghju.malgratu u tempu ch'ùn hè micca sempri satu bellu, i zitelli ani pussutu scopra a torra di Pasciola, amparà u lessicu di a castagna, fà canistrelli, scopra l'animali di a furesta, fà un attellu di teatru è tanti altri affari...sempri in lingua corsa !





