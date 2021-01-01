Site officiel de la Ville d'Ajaccio - Bienvenue à Ajaccio
A festa di a Mamma

Pà a festa di i mammi, i zitelli di l'accolti di u perisculari ani avutu u piaceri di pudè appruntà è rigalà i so mammi !
Ce dimanche 26 mai, on fête les mamans ! L’occasion pour les enfants d’offrir des cadeaux qu’ils ont réalisés lors des temps d’accueils périscolaires.
L’occasion pour les enfants de mettre tous leurs cœurs dans des créations telles que des cartes, des boites à bijoux, des fleurs, de cœurs et beaucoup d’autres surprises….








