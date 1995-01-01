Site officiel de la Ville d'Ajaccio - Bienvenue à Ajaccio
@VilledAjaccio Cità d'Aiacciu CitadAiacciuTv citadaiacciu
Portail famille Enfance Etat Civil Menu cantine Conseils municipaux Infos travaux Musée Fesch Vidéos Lingua è Cultura Corsa

Travaux Piscine Pascal Rossini : ouverture le lundi 20 mars

Après la réalisation de travaux au niveau du petit bassin, la piscine du Complexe sportif Pascal Rossini rouvre ses portes lundi 20 mars aux horaires habituels.





Les sites d'Ajaccio :

Communauté D'agglomération Pays Ajaccien I * AJaccio Palais Musée Fesch Bibliothèque d'Ajaccio Opération Grand Site :: Les iles Sanguinaires et la Parata U Palatinu Parlami Corsu -->
Copyright | Liens | Contact | RSS Syndication | Powered by WM