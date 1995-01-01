Service des Sports
Responsable : Marc Leca Complexe Pascal Rossini Boulevard Pascal Rossini 20000 Ajaccio Tél : 04.95.50.41.50 E-mail : m.leca@ville-ajaccio.fr
Travaux Piscine Pascal Rossini : ouverture le lundi 20 mars
Après la réalisation de travaux au niveau du petit bassin, la piscine du Complexe sportif Pascal Rossini rouvre ses portes lundi 20 mars aux horaires habituels.
