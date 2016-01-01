Lingua corsa in i centri d'asgi Marie Noelle, Monique è Jean pierre sò i 3 animatori di u sirviziu LCC di a Cità d'Aiacciu à metta in ballu u bagnu linguisticu in i centri municipali di a Cità d'Aiacciu.





Canti, balli è ghjochi sò l'animazioni immersivi pruposti à longu à l'annu à tutti i zitelli chì fraquentani i centri materni è primarii. A fin di l'annata hè u mumentu pridilettu da sparta quista stonda incù i parenti...in lingua corsa !



