Responsable : Barbara Serreri 3 rue Sœur Alphonse 20000 Ajaccio Tél : 04.95.51.52.88 Fax : 04.95.21.64.17 E-mail : ccas@ville-ajaccio.fr Plus de détails
Le nouvel avenir du CCAS : le Centre Intercommunal d'Action sociale
À l'entre di u 2018 u Centru Cumunale d'Azzione Suciale (CCAS) divintarà u Centru Intarcumunali d'Azzione Suciale (CIAS).
