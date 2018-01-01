Site officiel de la ville d'Ajaccio - Bienvenue à Ajaccio
Le nouvel avenir du CCAS : le Centre Intercommunal d'Action sociale

À l'entre di u 2018 u Centru Cumunale d'Azzione Suciale (CCAS) divintarà u Centru Intarcumunali d'Azzione Suciale (CIAS).
Au 1er janvier 2018, le Centre Communal d'Action Sociale (CCAS) d'Ajaccio devient Centre Intercommunal d'Action Sociale (CIAS). Pour informer tous les seniors de la Capa sur les services, les activités, les animations qui leurs sont ou seront accessibles en matières culturelles, sportives, créatives, sur le bien vieillir, le bien se nourrir, ou encore le bien être, une journée d’information a été organisée par le CCAS de la Ville d’Ajaccio sous l’impulsion du Conseil Départemental de Corse-du-Sud.



Extrait de bonne humeur




 

Responsable : Barbara Serreri 3 rue Sœur Alphonse 20000 Ajaccio Tél : 04.95.51.52.88 Fax : 04.95.21.64.17 E-mail : ccas@ville-ajaccio.fr Plus de détails

