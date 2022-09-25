Site officiel de la Ville d'Ajaccio - Bienvenue à Ajaccio
Festival de musique Corsiclassic du 22 au 25 septembre

Festivali di musica classica : 4 cuncerti privisti trà u 22 è u 25 di sittembri in a catidrali d'Aiacciu
Le Festival CorsiClassic et le Quatuor Agate vous donnent rendez-vous pour 4 concerts les 22, 23, 24 et 25 septembre 2022 dans un lieu d’exception : La Cathédrale Santa-Maria Assunta d’Ajaccio.




Programme :

• Jeudi 22 Septembre - 19h Quatuor Agate - Haydn et Brahms

• Vendredi 23 Septembre - 19h Récital piano voix - Duparc, Strohl et Schubert

• Samedi 24 Septembre - 19h Voyage viennois - Mozart, Mahler, Strauss, Haydn

• Dimanche 25 Septembre - 15h Quatuor Agate - Boccherini et Ravel

Avec la participation exceptionnelle de Dominique Descamps, hautbois solo de l’Opéra National de Bordeaux

Plein tarif : 25! / Tarif réduit* : 15! / - 20 ans : gratuit / Pass Cultura Pass 3 concerts : 60! / Pass 4 concerts : 80! (*étudiants, adhérents CorsiClassic, demandeurs d’emploi)

helloasso.com/associations/corsiclassic ou corsebillet.co 06 61 78 89 94 ou sur place avant le concert


Hôtel de Ville

Responsable : Stéphane Sbraggia, Maire Avenue Antoine Serafini 20304 Ajaccio cedex - BP 412 Tél : 04 95 51 52 53

