Festival de musique Corsiclassic du 22 au 25 septembre

Programme :
• Jeudi 22 Septembre - 19h Quatuor Agate - Haydn et Brahms
• Vendredi 23 Septembre - 19h Récital piano voix - Duparc, Strohl et Schubert
• Samedi 24 Septembre - 19h Voyage viennois - Mozart, Mahler, Strauss, Haydn
• Dimanche 25 Septembre - 15h Quatuor Agate - Boccherini et Ravel
Avec la participation exceptionnelle de Dominique Descamps, hautbois solo de l’Opéra National de Bordeaux
Billetterie
Plein tarif : 25! / Tarif réduit* : 15! / - 20 ans : gratuit / Pass Cultura Pass 3 concerts : 60! / Pass 4 concerts : 80! (*étudiants, adhérents CorsiClassic, demandeurs d’emploi)
Pour réserver
helloasso.com/associations/corsiclassic ou corsebillet.co 06 61 78 89 94 ou sur place avant le concert
