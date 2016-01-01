Carnaval dans les crèches de la ville

U Carnavali ind'i ciucciaghji di a cità s'hè fattu u 14 d'aprili

Cette année le carnaval a eu lieu le vendredi 14 avril.



Tout le monde a joué le jeu et était déguisé ! Au programme de cette belle journée : danses, musique et activités créatives sur le thème du déguisement.

Dans l’après-midi, les enfants des deux sections ont profité d’un goûter festif et ont ainsi partagé de beaux moments de convivialité.