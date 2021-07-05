Site officiel de la ville d'Ajaccio - Bienvenue à Ajaccio
Besoin d'un test Covid-19 pour repartir vers l'étranger ?

Comu fà pà fà un esami di a Covid-19 pà riparta à u stragneru ?
Où et comment prendre rendez-vous si j'ai besoin de réaliser un test pour mon retour vers l'étranger ?
Where and how to make an appointment if I need to take a test for my return abroad ?
Dove e come prendere appuntamento se devo fare un test per il mio rientro all'estero ?
Wo und wie kann ich einen Termin vereinbaren, wenn ich für meine Rückkehr ins Ausland einen Test machen muss ?



Informations sanitaires en français:

Beaucoup de pays, européens ou non, exigent la présentation d’un test négatif de dépistage de la Covid-19 pour rentrer sur leur territoire.

Il est donc impératif d’anticiper, dès votre arrivée, la prise de RDV ou le pré-enregistrement pour s’assurer de la faisabilité du test avant votre retour afin d'obtenir le résultat en temps voulu.

A noter : pour les retours vers la France continentale sans correspondance vers l'étranger ou les DOM TOM : aucun test n’est exigé

Si vous participez à un voyage organisé avec un Tour opérateur, rapprochez-vous du référent du groupe.

Retrouvez plus d'informations sur le site de l'ARS

 


Health information in English

Many countries, European or not, require the presentation of a negative test for Covid-19 to enter their territory.
It is therefore imperative to anticipate, upon your arrival, making an appointment or pre-registration to ensure the feasibility of the test before your return in order to obtain the result on time.
Note: for returns to mainland France without correspondence abroad or overseas territories: no test is required
If you are traveling on an organized tour with a Tour operator, contact the group's referent.

Informazioni sanitarie in italiano

Molti Paesi, europei e non, richiedono la presentazione di un test negativo per il Covid-19 per entrare nel loro territorio.
È quindi imperativo anticipare, al vostro arrivo, un appuntamento o una pre-registrazione per accertare la fattibilità del test prima del vostro ritorno al fine di ottenere il risultato in tempo.
Nota: per i resi in Francia continentale senza corrispondenza all'estero o nei territori d'oltremare: non è richiesto alcun test
Se viaggi in tour organizzato con un Tour operator, contatta il referente del gruppo.

Gesundheitsinformationen in deutscher Sprache:

Viele Länder, ob europäisch oder nicht, verlangen die Vorlage eines negativen Covid-19-Tests, um in ihr Hoheitsgebiet einzureisen.
Es ist daher unbedingt erforderlich, bei Ihrer Ankunft einen Termin oder eine Voranmeldung zu vereinbaren, um die Durchführbarkeit des Tests vor Ihrer Rückkehr sicherzustellen, um das Ergebnis rechtzeitig zu erhalten.
Hinweis: für Rücksendungen auf das französische Festland ohne Korrespondenz ins Ausland oder Überseegebiete: kein Test erforderlich
Wenn Sie an einer organisierten Reise mit einem Reiseveranstalter teilnehmen, wenden Sie sich an den Gruppenreferenten.

