Site officiel de la ville d'Ajaccio - Bienvenue à Ajaccio
Ajaccio.fr

Site officiel de la ville d'Ajaccio
Situ ufficiali di a Cità d'Aiacciu

@VilledAjaccio Cità d'Aiacciu CitadAiacciuTv citadaiacciu
Portail famille Enfance Etat Civil Menu cantine Conseils municipaux Infos travaux Musée Fesch Vidéos Lingua è Cultura Corsa

Avis de sélection préalable pour l'exploitation d'un lot dans la halle fermée place Campinchi

Avisu di selezzioni preliminari pà a sfrutera d'un lotu in u marcatu sarratu di a piazza Campinchi
Retrouvez l'avis sélection préalable pour l'occupation du domaine public communal pour l'exploitation exclusive d'un lot au sein de la halle fermée de la place Campinchi dans le cadre de la mise en place d'un bar à jus/soupe.






Nos coordonnees
Commerce et Artisanat

Responsable : Pauline Palumbo 4 boulevard roi Jérôme 20000 Ajaccio Tél : 04.95.51.78.65 Fax : 04.95.51.78.64 E-mail : commerce@ville-ajaccio.fr

Sécurité Publique

Responsable : Bruno Lagadec 5 rue général Campi BP412 20304 Ajaccio Cedex Tél : 04.95.10.45.90 Fax : 04.95.10.14.69

Navigation

L'observatoire du commerce et de la...

 

Informations

Avis de sélection préalable pour l'... Avis de sélection préalable pour l'... Avis de vacance d'emplacement fixe pa... Avis de vacance d'emplacement pour l... Mise à disposition d?emplacements pour... Vente aux enchères d'étals réfrigérés Enquête de satisfaction halle gourmande... Avis d?appel à concurrence à des fins co... Reprise du Marché aux puces Lancement de l?opération « À l?usu... Fête des mères : mise à disposition d?em... Avis d'attribution des lots vacant... Mise à disposition d?emplacements sur... Lancement de l?observatoire du commerc... Mise à disposition d?emplacements les... Avis de sélection préalable pour l?... Avis d?attribution d?une autorisatio... Avis d?attribution d?une autorisatio... Avis d'attribution d'occupation pou... Mise à disposition d?emplacements pour la... Mise à disposition de deux emplacements... Mise à disposition d?un emplacement de... Mise à disposition d?emplacements dans le... Avis d'appel à la concurrence pour... Suppression du repos dominical 2020 Autorisation d'ouverture des commerce... Mise à disposition d?emplacements pour la... Mise à disposition d?emplacements dans le... Mise à disposition d?emplacements dans le... Avis d'appel public pour l'installatio... Avis d'attribution d'occupation pou... Avis d'attribution d'occupation pou... Avis d'attribution d'occupation pou... Avis d'appel public à concurrence pour... Mise à disposition d?un emplacement pour... Mise à disposition d?un emplacement pour... Restitution de l'enquête à destination des... "Mangeons corse", agriculteur... La nouvelle halle du marché, passage... U Marcatu d'Aiacciu, retrouvez votr... « Mise à disposition de deux emplacements... Fermeture temporaire des locaux de l...  

Procédures

Covid économique

On va en Ville

Les sites d'Ajaccio :

Communauté D'agglomération Pays Ajaccien I * AJaccio Palais Musée Fesch Bibliothèque d'Ajaccio Opération Grand Site :: Les iles Sanguinaires et la Parata U Palatinu Parlami Corsu -->
Copyright | Liens | Contact | RSS Syndication | Powered by WM