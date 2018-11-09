ARRÊTÉS MUNICIPAUX bd Lantivy

Découvrez ci-dessous deux arrêtés municipaux concernant le bd Lantivy (stationnement + limitation de tonnage)
- Du 7 au 9 novembre 2018 de 6h00 à 18h00, interdiction de stationner bd Lantivy (coté mer face à l'Espace Diamant).
- Limitation de tonnage bd Lantivy (portion comprise entre l'école maternelle Soeur Alphonse et l'école primaire Forcioli Conti) et interdiction d'accès à la plage Saint François au public.
AM2018 LIMIT 3 5 T BD LANTIVY.pdf (622.37 Ko)
AM 2018 INTERDICTION STATIONNEMENT BD LANTIVY.pdf (731.08 Ko)
