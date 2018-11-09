Site officiel de la ville d'Ajaccio - Bienvenue à Ajaccio
ARRÊTÉS MUNICIPAUX bd Lantivy



Découvrez ci-dessous deux arrêtés municipaux concernant le bd Lantivy (stationnement + limitation de tonnage)

- Du 7 au 9 novembre 2018 de 6h00 à 18h00, interdiction de stationner bd Lantivy (coté mer face à l'Espace Diamant).
- Limitation de tonnage bd Lantivy (portion comprise entre l'école maternelle Soeur Alphonse et l'école primaire Forcioli Conti) et interdiction d'accès à la plage Saint François au public.
 
am2018_limit_3_5_t_bd_lantivy.pdf AM2018 LIMIT 3 5 T BD LANTIVY.pdf  (622.37 Ko)
am_2018_interdiction_stationnement_bd_lantivy.pdf AM 2018 INTERDICTION STATIONNEMENT BD LANTIVY.pdf  (731.08 Ko)



Direction générale adjointe Proximité et Services à la population

Responsable : Charles Dominici KM5, Route de Mezzavia 20167 Mezzavia Tél : 04 95 25 95 65 E-mail : proximite@ville-ajaccio.fr Plus de détails

